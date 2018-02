MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CONCORD (KRON) — California Highway Patrol Officer Martin Lendway is headed home after he was seriously hurt in a crash involving a suspected DUI driver in January.

It happened on Highway 4 in Concord.

Investigators say a driver slammed into a pickup truck, which then flipped over and landed on Officer Lendway’s legs, trapping him.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested and is facing criminal charges.

