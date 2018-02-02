MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALBANY (KRON) — A laptop was stolen at gunpoint from the hands of an East Bay woman sitting on her front porch.

The brazen armed robbery happened in the quiet town of Albany.

Police say they find this crime unusual.

The home where this happened is nestled in the hills of a fairly quiet neighborhood.

A sergeant says he has heard of laptops stolen at East Bay cafes but never off someone’s front porch.

Homeowners on Sonoma Avenue say they chose to live here because it is safe.

But Thursday afternoon at 2:45 p.m., a woman minding her own business on her front porch looked up to see a man pointing a gun at her while a second grabbed her laptop.

“I was very surprised,” neighbor Julia Lee said. “It’s a very quiet street.”

Neighboring Berkeley and Oakland have seen an uptick in electronic thefts outside cafes, but Albany police were surprised this sort of crime has been taken to a home front in their quiet town.

“It’s shocking,” Berkeley resident Anne March said. “This isn’t the type of neighborhood people thought they were moving into and people have lived here a long time, and it is certainly not the neighborhood that they knew, so I think that’s really sad.”

Police say a witness told them the two black men around 19 years old and 6 feet tall drove off north on Ordway Street in a green Chevy sedan.

Two neighbors there tell KRON4 they’re worried the home may have been targeted because of a high-profile sale that revealed it to be one of the most expensive in Albany, while others can’t believe that a pair of young criminals would go to such lengths and call this just another random crime of opportunity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES