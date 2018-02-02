VIDEO: Sonoma County reports first flu death of season

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sonoma County has now reported its first flu death this season.

It’s reported there is at least a dozen severe cases of the flu in adults under 65, but until now, no deaths.

No details are being released yet about the victim.

County officials continue to urge people to get the vaccine.

Here are the current total of Bay Area flu deaths:

CONTRA COSTA- 7
SONOMA- 1
SAN FRANCISCO- 0
ALAMEDA- 3
SOLANO- 5

