SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was reportedly sexually harassed while on a BART train after falling asleep.

BART says it is investigating the case.

The rider took to social media to tell her story.

On Friday night, many other BART riders are now sharing their own safety concerns.

A BART spokesperson told KRON4 that they are pulling surveillance video at the time of the report to try and zero in on a suspect.

According to reports, the rider boarded a train at the 16th and Mission Station, dozed off, and that is when the lewd sexual attack allegedly occurred.

A BART spokesperson says they have reached out to the female rider and the BART Police Department is talking with her.

BART riders on Friday expressed their condolences to the female rider for having to endure such a violation.

“It is horrifying, and it’s–it’s unethical and unnecessary, and it’s scary. And a testament to…the #metoo movement world that we’re in right now,” BART rider Rebecca Benkowitz said.

Just last week, KRON4 told you about a woman who found drug needles on a seat.

Others shared their safety concerns while riding BART.

