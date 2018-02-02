WATCH: Dramatic video shows violent San Francisco police encounter with car break-in suspects

By Published: Updated:

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have just released dramatic new video from a violent encounter with car break-in suspects.

It started when plainclothes officers spotted suspects in a black Infiniti breaking into a car.

Then, the officers confronted them and this is what happened next.

That suspect car ran over the officer and another suspected accomplice twice, ignoring commands to stop.

The two suspects in the car then fled, but got into an accident nearby and were arrested.

The other suspect, who was run over, was hospitalized with trauma injuries.

All three suspects are now both facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s