SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have just released dramatic new video from a violent encounter with car break-in suspects.

It started when plainclothes officers spotted suspects in a black Infiniti breaking into a car.

Then, the officers confronted them and this is what happened next.

That suspect car ran over the officer and another suspected accomplice twice, ignoring commands to stop.

The two suspects in the car then fled, but got into an accident nearby and were arrested.

The other suspect, who was run over, was hospitalized with trauma injuries.

All three suspects are now both facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

