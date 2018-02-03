Balloons spark power outage in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)–A few mylar balloons got tangled up in power lines Saturday morning and left nearly 3,500 San Jose customers without power.

According to a spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric, the metallic balloons floated into power lines on Malone Road and Newport Avenue.

Authorities say, 3,597 customers lost power and as of 1:30 p.m. 380 households were still affected.

PG&E crews hope to fully restore power to the remaining customers by 4:00 p.m.

The electric company wants to encourage people to secular tie mylar ballons down to a weight or celebrate with them inside a closed facility.

