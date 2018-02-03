Campus police investigating hate crime at Cupertino community college

CUPERTINO (KRON)–Campus police at a Cupertino community college are investigating a possible hate crime that occurred in late Jan.

According to Chief Ron Levine, the attack happened at De Anza College on Jan. 24 when a man yelled an anti-gay slur at a student and punched the victim in the face. Levin says the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5’10” or 5’11” and 200-pounds.

A letter followed by a press release was sent to the student body on Jan. 26

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Foothill-De Anza Police Department at (650) 949-7313.

