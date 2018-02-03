Family remembers Oakland teen killed by hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Day

OAKLAND (KRON)–Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a high-school senior in Oakland one month ago.

The family of Chauntel Dunkley-Rochelle, 18, gathered on Saturday near 98th and Sunnyside to remember her.

Chauntel’s mother, Carolyn Dunkley is still grieving after her daughter was killed by a reckless driver the morning of New Year’s Day.

“I miss my baby so much,” she said.

A driver slammed into Chauntel as she was crossing the street, and sadly she didn’t survive her injuries.

She was a senior in high school, and her mother says she aspired to be a lawyer or join the military.

Neighbors say motorists routinely speed through the intersection where the accident happened. One group wants to bring attention to the dangers of the area.

A resident, Donald Tyler says a school and a park is nearby.

“It’s horrible for kids to try and cross the street,” he said.

Carolyn Dunkley says there are ways the city can make the area safer.

“A stoplight or some speed bumps, or the crossing lights — something to slow down people,” she said.

Dunkley still wants someone to answer for her daughter’s death.

” I thought by now you’d have turned yourself in,” she said. “I know you can’t sleep because I barely can sleep.”

Dunkley says she’s confident the Oakland Police Department will eventually solve the case.

