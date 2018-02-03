North Carolina mother charged in death of 4-month-old son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — A mother is facing charges in the death of her four-month-old son, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Santana Jo Mosher, 22, has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse by neglect and delinquency of a minor.

Her son, Maverick Lassard, was found dead in his crib in August 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said. The cause of Maverick’s death has been ruled “uncertain.”

Warrants say Mosher is accused of allowing the baby to be physically assaulted by the father and leaving the child alone for an extended period of time.

Mosher was arrested at a bus station on Onslow Drive Thursday after returning from New York.

She is in pre-trial confinement in the Onslow County Jail under a $3,500 bond.

Maverick’s father, Tyler Lassard, is also in pre-trial confinement on charges connected to his son’s death.

He is being charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor child abuse.

