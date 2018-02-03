Police searching for man with assault rifle, bulletproof vest, last seen near downtown Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Police are searching for a man who was wandering near downtown Pleasant Hill with a gun and a bulletproof vest Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. police responded to 100 Boyd Rd., where they received several calls about the armed man, according to Pleasant Hill Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw him walking around in front of an apartment complex with some type of assault-style rifle. He was also wearing a ballistic vest, police said.

The man took off running into the apartment complex.

Police searched and surrounded the area. SWAT was called in for assistance.

Residents in the apartment building and neighboring homes were asked to shelter in place.

Officers never found the suspect, who is described as a white man, about 5’6″, with brown hair and a light beard.

Police say he was a dark beanie cap and camouflage pants along with the bulletproof vest.

The Pleasant Hill Department is continuing to investigate this incident to determine the identity of the suspect.

Anybody with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4630.

