Record high temperatures set in across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The rain is gone and warm weather is setting in.

According to the National Weather Service, record high temperatures were set around various parts of the Bay Are.

In Santa Rosa temperatures reached 76 degrees compared to 73 degrees on Feb. 3 of 2009. San Francisco saw a high of 74 degrees compared to 71 degrees in 1992.

Temperatures in San Jose peaked at 78 degrees compared to 74 degrees in 2009.

#SanFrancisco was the same temperature as #Miami today with a record high of 74 degrees ☀ https://t.co/2bBNJsSO42 — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) February 4, 2018

Ten record highs set or tied today from the #BayArea south to Monterey County. Highs today were as much as 15-20 degrees warmer than normal and closer to what we’d expect in late Spring. #CAwx #BayAreaWx pic.twitter.com/LmSWr2YDRL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2018

