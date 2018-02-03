Record high temperatures set in across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The rain is gone and warm weather is setting in.

According to the National Weather Service, record high temperatures were set around various parts of the Bay Are.

In Santa Rosa temperatures reached 76 degrees compared to 73 degrees on Feb. 3 of 2009. San Francisco saw a high of 74 degrees compared to 71 degrees in 1992.

Temperatures in San Jose peaked at 78 degrees compared to 74 degrees in 2009.

