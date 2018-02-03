San Jose, San Francisco fight against human trafficking

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A recent report found that San Francisco is one of the worst cities when it comes to illegal sex activities at massage parlors.

According to anti-human trafficking organization Polaris, on average there are around 200 illicit massage parlors in both San Francisco and San Jose each.

A task force with the City of San Francisco is actively combating the problem, but with a major hurdle.

Vanessa Russell of Love Never Fails said fear is a reason some victims don’t speak out.

“Many will not come forward because it’s the only income they have and also for fear of being deported in a way that criminalizes them,” she said.

The report shows that in the last three years, San Francisco shut down 400 parlors.

Law enforcement agencies were able to do so by using code enforcement inspections to check in on businesses that stand out.

In the report, Polaris lists some warning signs: Low prices compared to the average in the area, late night hours, and an appearance that employees are either living at the parlor or are being brought to work in groups.

Traffickers are also using sites like WeChat and KakaoTalk to recruit victims.

Although it’s a billion-dollar industry, Polaris reports that law enforcement agencies generally don’t have enough resources to dedicate fully to the problem.

The study suggests instead of criminalizing the victims, agencies should provide a local contact within their culture so they are more likely to come forward and get help.

