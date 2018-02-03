Stripper paid by student to perform at middle school

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A stripper was called to a job in northwest Austin, but much to her surprise it was at a middle school.

A Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson says a student called the “entertainer” and paid for her by using his parent’s credit card. When she showed up the address on School House Lane Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., she quickly realized it was Grisham Middle School and called the front office, reporting the prank.

The woman did not enter the school, a district spokesperson said.

The student was identified and is facing disciplinary action “to the full extent possible,” the spokesperson said.

