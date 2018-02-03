VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is going gospel

CNN — Rapper Snoop Dogg is dipping his toes into Gospel music.

He plans to release a Gospel album later this year.

Its title will be “Snoop Dogg Presents the Bible of Love.”

He performed some songs from the album at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

Snoop took the stage with Rance Allen, Tye Tribbett and the Clark Sisters.

The event will air on Black Entertainment Television over the weekend.

Snoop’s new album is set for release on March 16.

