Gas station attendant injured during armed robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Santa Rosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at a gas station.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, officers received a call around 8:37 a.m. about a burglary at Shell gas station in the 700 block of Steele Lane.

Police say the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money.

The suspect took the money from the cash register and fled on foot. Officers say he ran out of the store toward In and Out Burger.

The store clerk suffered a cut to his hand during the robbery and was treated on scene for his injury.

Officers weren’t able to capture the suspect who is described as an African-American man in his 30s or 40s, 5’8″ with short black hair and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

