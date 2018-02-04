Police: Man stalked, threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey before Orlando concert

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.
In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.
The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.
Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.
Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.
Here is the full police report tweeted out by Orlando Police:
OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.
Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018
