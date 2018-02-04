Police: Woman fights for her life after San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Saturday night in San Jose, according to San Jose Police Department.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 3100 block of Cadillac Dr. to reports of a shooting, police said.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim has not been identified and there are no updates on her condition at this time.

Police say the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Further details are not available at this time.

