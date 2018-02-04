Student knocked unconscious during attack on Cupertino campus



CUPERTINO (KRON)–The search is on for a man who allegedly attacked a De Anza college student on two different occasions.

KRON4’s Ali Reid reports that these attacks are being investigated as felony hate crimes.

The victim, Deejea Smith, says he no longer feels safe attending classes.

” I don’t go to a class without an escort,” Smith said.”I don’t go to or from my car without an escort.

He was walking up the stairs at the Flint parking structure on Jan. 24 when the attack happened.

“The second he saw me he screamed f****t, punched me straight in the face and then I was knocked out,” Smith said.

He was treated for a concussion and head injury.

Smith says the Friday before, he was knocked out from behind. The person in that incident also screamed the same derogatory term, but because Smith is partially deaf, he couldn’t tell if it was was the same individual.

He’s withdrawn from all but two of his classes, which are both during the day. He makes sure to leave campus before the sun goes down.

” I feel like I can no longer call this place a safe space,” Smith said.

De Anza College issued a statement and says in part: “We are saddened and angered that such an incident could occur on our campus, which is deeply committed to inclusion.”

The campus says it has provided for the victim. Smith says none of those resources have helped.

Campus police say they’ve increased patrols on campus, both on foot and in vehicles. Officers say that neighboring law enforcement agencies are also searching for the suspect.

