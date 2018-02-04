TRAVEL: Breathtaking views worth traveling the globe to see

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann shows KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez some breathtaking views from around the world.

She explains how getting above it all can change how you view your vacation destination.

Dana shared her experiences from Ecuador to Kauai to the Napa Valley.

Whether it’s from a bicycle zip-line through a rain forest, to a helicopter view of the “Garden Island”, or ballooning over the Napa Valley, Dana advises travelers to try a sky view.

Watch the full interview above to see all the destinations on Dana’s list!

