VIDEO: 1-year-old dies after left alone in scalding hot bathtub

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 1-year-old boy died at the hospital on Thursday after authorities say he was left alone in a bathtub in Mathews County in Virginia.

At 12:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a 911 call went to Gloucester County authorities. According to court paperwork, an unresponsive one year old had been scalded in the bathtub at a home on John Clayton Memorial Highway, and when the mother returned the child’s head was reportedly face down in the water.

The child was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, and died shortly after arriving.

On Friday, KRON4’s sister station WAVY visited the mobile home, where the mother, Miranda Dawn Gilbert, lived with two children.

“I wish people would leave me alone. I wish people were considerate and not in my face right now. I left him for five minutes,” Gilbert said. “You know what, get out of my face.”

Mathews County Social Services has been contacted and are working to investigate the case, alongside the Sheriff’s Office.

The Office of Richmond’s Chief Medical Examiner will be performing an autopsy.

“She left a child in the bathtub in scaling hot water; I can’t imagine; it is hard to fathom that,” said neighbor Patricia Griffin.

Gilbert was taken into custody on Feb. 3 and charged with felony homicide with child abuse and neglect and three counts of felony child abuse and neglect, according to officers. Gilbert is being transported to Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center where she will be held without bond.

