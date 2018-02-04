YMCA counselor sentenced for sexually abusing minor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A western Oregon man who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl when he worked as a YMCA camp counselor has been sentenced to 3 years, six months in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports that Rohan Cordy of Monmouth received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
VIDEO: YMCA worker accused of raping 4-year-old at Kansas facility
Cordy was arrested in February 2017 on charges he sexually assaulted an underage summer camp counselor while he was a counselor in 2016 at Silver Falls State Park.
Cordy is eligible for early release from prison but will have to register as a sex offender.
