YMCA counselor sentenced for sexually abusing minor

A undated booking photo of Rohan Cordy, of Monmouth, from the Marion County Jail.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A western Oregon man who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl when he worked as a YMCA camp counselor has been sentenced to 3 years, six months in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports that Rohan Cordy of Monmouth received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

