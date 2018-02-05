City of Alameda to consider installing license plate readers that would keep track of everybody driving there

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The City of Alameda could soon keep track of everybody who is driving onto the island.

On Monday night, the city council will consider installing license plate readers.

The city could purchase 13 license plate recognition systems.

This would record everybody who enters city limits.

Police say there has been an increase in property crime over the last year.

“Other agencies that have installed the cameras – the fixed-post cameras – they’ve had significant decreases in their property crimes,” Alameda police Chief Paul Rolleri said.

The license plate readers will be mounted on poles and posted around the island to capture those that pass by.

Some people are worried about the tracking of innocent citizens who are moving about the city.

But police say they will be compliant with SB54 and won’t share license plate reader data with ICE. The city owns the data.

“I have no interest at all in providing any information to ICE that will assist them in civil immigration enforcement. It’s just not gonna happen,” Rolleri said.

The system will record all license plates, but the city won’t be looking at that plate unless, or until, it’s associated with a criminal investigation.

“If we were to be doing turn-by-turn tracking, we would need to have a search warrant signed by a judge,” Rolleri said.

Police also say the system will not get your personal information, just the license plates.

The Alameda City Council meeting is on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

