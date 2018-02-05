ALAMEDA (KRON) — The City of Alameda could soon keep track of everybody who is driving onto the island.

On Monday night, the city council will consider installing license plate readers.

The city could purchase 13 license plate recognition systems.

This would record everybody who enters city limits.

Police say there has been an increase in property crime over the last year.

“Other agencies that have installed the cameras – the fixed-post cameras – they’ve had significant decreases in their property crimes,” Alameda police Chief Paul Rolleri said.

The license plate readers will be mounted on poles and posted around the island to capture those that pass by.

.@AlamedaPD chief says his proposed license plate readers at entrances/exits to island WILL NOT provide any information to ICE for immigration enforcement. Also, police will only be notified when license plates already listed as involved in a crime pass by.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/o23ZEFcFxp — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 6, 2018

Some people are worried about the tracking of innocent citizens who are moving about the city.

But police say they will be compliant with SB54 and won’t share license plate reader data with ICE. The city owns the data.

“I have no interest at all in providing any information to ICE that will assist them in civil immigration enforcement. It’s just not gonna happen,” Rolleri said.

The system will record all license plates, but the city won’t be looking at that plate unless, or until, it’s associated with a criminal investigation.

“If we were to be doing turn-by-turn tracking, we would need to have a search warrant signed by a judge,” Rolleri said.

Chief of @AlamedaPD proposes getting 13 fixed license plate readers in addition to 4 mobile readers they already have on patrol cars.

Would cost about $500k.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/uVOBw4jO96 — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 5, 2018

Police also say the system will not get your personal information, just the license plates.

The Alameda City Council meeting is on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

