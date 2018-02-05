Dogs set stove on fire eating leftover pancakes

By Published:

(KRON) Two dogs in Southwick, Massachusetts set the family stove on fire when they decided to help themselves to leftover pancakes.

WATCH: Dogs set stove on fire.

The incident happened back in January according to the Southwick Fire Department Facebook post.

Two golden retrievers were left home alone, while attempting to nab the pancakes, one of the dogs hit the ignition button on the stove.

In the video you can see the stove catch fire, the smoke alarm blares and finally help arrives.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s