Dogs set stove on fire eating leftover pancakes

(KRON) Two dogs in Southwick, Massachusetts set the family stove on fire when they decided to help themselves to leftover pancakes.

WATCH: Dogs set stove on fire.

The incident happened back in January according to the Southwick Fire Department Facebook post.

Two golden retrievers were left home alone, while attempting to nab the pancakes, one of the dogs hit the ignition button on the stove.

In the video you can see the stove catch fire, the smoke alarm blares and finally help arrives.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES