Fundraiser for paralyzed Pleasant Hill wrestler; how you can help

By and Published:
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

 

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Families are coming together to host a pasta dinner fundraiser for the high school wrestler who was paralyzed during a match.

Ryan Joseph is a sophomore at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

Right now, he is getting treatment at a rehabilitation hospital in Denver.

He has regained some movement in his shoulders and arms but still has a long road ahead.

The fundraiser started at 5 p.m. Monday and goes until 8 p.m. at College Park High School.

One-hundred percent the proceeds will go towards a wheelchair accessible van for Ryan’s family.

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-our-teammate-ryan

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s