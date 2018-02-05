PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Families are coming together to host a pasta dinner fundraiser for the high school wrestler who was paralyzed during a match.

Ryan Joseph is a sophomore at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

Right now, he is getting treatment at a rehabilitation hospital in Denver.

He has regained some movement in his shoulders and arms but still has a long road ahead.

The fundraiser started at 5 p.m. Monday and goes until 8 p.m. at College Park High School.

One-hundred percent the proceeds will go towards a wheelchair accessible van for Ryan’s family.

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-our-teammate-ryan

