Hidden History: African-American clinic in San Francisco’s Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A first-of-its-kind clinic for African-Americans in San Francisco’s Hunters Point has been operating since the 1960s.

And it is currently undergoing renovations to preserve the center’s rich history.

As we celebrate Black History this month, KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun rediscovers the clinic’s hidden history, the efforts to turn it into a cultural landmark.

WEB LINK: http://www.marincityclinic.org/marin-city-health-and-wellness-center/donate/

