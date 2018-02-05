In-depth: Searching for affordable housing in the Bay Area

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Many people are getting crushed by the housing crisis in the Bay Area.

Skyrocketing costs are forcing people to ask themselves if they even afford to live here at all.

On Monday night, KRON4 went in-depth to learn what the price tag is for affordable housing.

Watch the above video to see Philippe Djegal’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES