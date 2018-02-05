KRON4 Morning Buzz: Eagles dethrone Patriots in epic Super Bowl shootout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz is the epic, offensive Super Bowl in which Brady and the Patriots were dethroned.

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions for the first time in franchise history.

Five-time champion Tom Brady and back-up quarterback turned starter, Nick Foles, combined for 1,5151 yards, breaking the Super Bowl record before the third quarter.

Watch the full segment above to catch all the highlights and thrills!

