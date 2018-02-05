Fiery crash between dump truck, several cars injures 5 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A large dump truck slammed into several other cars, setting some of them on fire Monday morning in Santa Rosa.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported the crash around 10:00 a.m. near Fountain Grove Pkwy. and Mendocino Ave.

At least five people were injured.

No deaths have been reported.

There are reports that as many as nine cars were involved plus the dump truck, and that six of those vehicles caught on fire.

No further details are currently available.

#SantaRosa Major accident involving a dump truck and several vehicles. *Some on Fire* near Fountain Grove Pkwy and Mendicino Ave. Traffic diverted @kron4news pic.twitter.com/gkuzpi83jn — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 5, 2018

