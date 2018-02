Mountain View officer hurt in crash near Shoreline Boulevard

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A Mountain View officer was hurt in a crash on Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Central Expressway at around 3:30 p.m.

The officer has been taken to the hospital.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

Both lanes have been shut down in the crash near Shoreline Boulevard.

There are major traffic delays.

Drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver is cooperating with police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES