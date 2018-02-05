People Behaving Badly: Legal venue for sideshows

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) —  Some people say sideshows are part of the Bay Area culture and argue that it will never go away.

Stanley Roberts investigates whether anything can be done.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s