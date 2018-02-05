Police: Inquiry is last push to resolve Natalie Wood’s death

Published:
Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood (AP/Steve Wood)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles County homicide detective says he’s hoping renewed interest in the 1981 death of actress Natalie Wood in the ocean off Southern California will produce more witnesses to shed light on what happened.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said Monday that many witnesses have come forward since the case was reopened in 2011 but it remains an investigation into a suspicious death and not a murder case.

Corina suggests this will be the last effort to resolve how Wood died.

She was found off Catalina Island during a yachting excursion with husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain.

Corina says Wagner is a person of interest because he was the last person with Wood before she ended up in the ocean, but he won’t speak to investigators.

