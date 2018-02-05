Report: Actor John Mahoney, dad on ‘Frasier,’ dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Actor John Mahoney, who played the dad on the hit sitcom ‘Frasier,’ died in Chicago on Sunday at 77 years old, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Mahoney died in hospice care.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, Frasier and his brother Niles’ dad, on the hit sitcom, which was a spinoff of another hit, “Cheers.”

He starred in Frasier for 11 seasons.

Mahoney was born in Great Britain.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES