Report: Actor John Mahoney, dad on ‘Frasier,’ dies at 77

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 02: John Mahoney during the Q&A session following the screening of "Flipped" at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on August 2, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Actor John Mahoney, who played the dad on the hit sitcom ‘Frasier,’ died in Chicago on Sunday at 77 years old, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Mahoney died in hospice care.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, Frasier and his brother Niles’ dad, on the hit sitcom, which was a spinoff of another hit, “Cheers.”

He starred in Frasier for 11 seasons.

Mahoney was born in Great Britain.

