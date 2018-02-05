South San Francisco police: Man exposed his genitals to woman at park

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman at a South San Francisco park.

This happened on Sunday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m. at Orange Memorial Park in South San Francisco.

A 59-year-old woman was sitting near the softball field when she says a man walked up, started a conversation, and then exposed himself.

The man then simply walked away.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Sunday, February 4, 2018 at approximately 4:12 p.m., a 59-year-old female was sitting next to her parked vehicle near the softball field at the Orange Memorial Park. The victim was approached by an unknown suspect who started a conversation with her. While speaking with the victim, the suspect pointed to his groin area and exposed his genitals to the victim. The suspect was last seen walking northbound in the park. The suspect was described as a light skinned Hispanic male in his 20’s, approximately 5’7” and 140 pounds. The suspect was wearing a beige jacket and tan pants. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or the South San Francisco Police Anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244. Anonymous tips can also be e-mailed to tips@ssf.net

