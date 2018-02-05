MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police cited a number of drivers and towed several cars after another large sideshow in Oakland.

This one happened early Sunday morning.

The sideshow happened in the area of High Street and Foothill Boulevard near Fremont High School.

Police say people at the sideshow broke the windows of nearby businesses and threw bottles at officers.

Last weekend, there were two major sideshows in the East Bay.

Surveillance video from the California Highway Patrol chopper shows the CHP monitoring one of the two sideshows in Oakland.

Someone there pointed a green laser pointer at the CHP helicopter.

One person was arrested in that case.

And in Richmond, there was a sideshow where an officer was hit by a car and injured.

Two people were arrested.

