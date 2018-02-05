VIDEO: Community activists protest San Jose homeless sweep

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are conducting a major homeless sweep in San Jose Monday morning, and activists showed up to protest.

The demonstrators say they are speaking out about the Bay Area’s housing crisis.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in San Jose this morning.

He says around 7:30 a.m. officers came in to “dismantle” on of the city’s largest encampments, located off of Highway 101.

Community activists came out to protest the sweep.

They carried banners targeting Google, and the tech industry’s impact on the cost of homes in the Bay Area.

KRON4 spoke with one protester who was angry that housing prices continue to rise, despite technological advances.

“We’re getting a lot of new technology,” he said. “If we’re getting new technology, why do rents keep going up? And why does the number of homeless people keep going up? Technology is supposed to solve human problems, not make human problems worse.”

Here are some images from the sweep:

Community activists speaking out as authorities sweep a San Jose homeless encampment at this moment @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nBeSBausxP — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 5, 2018

Authorities are now sweeping San Jose homeless encampment off of 101. Community activists here @kron4news pic.twitter.com/u6ICpYc2re — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 5, 2018

Community activists will be here saying San Jose has not addressed housing for homeless yet but will remove camp pic.twitter.com/ecAHUMoGTe — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 5, 2018

At 730 this morn authorities in San Jose will move in to dismantle homeless encampment off 101. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wOHP3PJFWg — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 5, 2018

