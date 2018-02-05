MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The attorney for some 150 Coyote Creek flood victims in San Jose says the flooding there did not have to happen, and people did not have to lose so much of what was in their homes.

It has been almost a year since Coyote Creek overflowed its banks causing massive flooding in San Jose.

Now, an attorney representing flood victims says the water district, and the city and the county, are responsible for poorly managing Anderson Reservoir and for doing a lousy job in getting the word out.

The lawsuit seeks millions of dollars.

One year ago, 20th Street near East Williams was underwater when Coyote Creek overflowed its banks.

One family’s home was one of many that was flooded last year at this time, wiping out much of what was in their basement.

Now, this family is one of about 150 that will file a lawsuit this week against the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the City of San Jose, and the County of Santa Clara on several fronts. One of the reasons is for doing a poor job at controlling the levels at Anderson Reservoir.

Attorney Amanda Hawes says the suit will also find the agencies were negligent when it came to getting the word out that flooding was imminent.

Here’s a statement from Santa Clara Valley Water District Board Chair Richard P. Santos:

Statement of Santa Clara Valley Water District on Litigation Related to 2017 Coyote Creek Flooding Our hearts go out to the many community members who were impacted by the serious floods of 2017.

The water district has taken many positive actions since February 2017 to reduce the risks of future floods. Among those actions:

• we have lowered the water level at Anderson Reservoir this year to reduce the probability that the reservoir would fill;

• we have designed and built a berm and temporary flood wall in the Rock Springs neighborhood;

• we have removed downed trees and invasive vegetation in the creek;

• we joined with the City of San José to hold three winter preparedness workshops near neighborhoods that were affected by the flood;

• we have approved a new Emergency Action Plan to help the water district and City of San José prepare for, communicate and respond to flooding on Coyote Creek; and

• we have identified an opportunity to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a feasibility study, which we could ultimately result in a flood protection project that can receive federal funding. As of today, February 5, 2018, the Santa Clara Valley Water District has not been served a lawsuit regarding claims of damage related to the 2017 Coyote Creek flood.

