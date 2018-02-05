VIDEO: Santa Rosa school for autistic children opens for first time since Tubbs Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — More Santa Rosa students will be back in class Monday after their school was damaged in the North Bay fires.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at the Anova Center for Education this morning, which is a K-12 school for children with autism.

She says students will be welcomed back this morning with a big celebration and ceremony.

The school was severely damaged by the Tubbs Fire in October, but he community has been hard at work to get classrooms back up and running.

Many community members donated money and resources to contribute.

The school’s CEO says for the past four months, students have had to travel to three different locations to continue their education.

He also noted how important it is for autistic students to have one familiar, permanent place to go to school.

Today, 175 students will be welcomed back with a special reception attended by first responders and community leaders.

