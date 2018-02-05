VIDEO: So. California man dies after jumping in aqueduct to save son, 9

Video courtesy of CNN

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) — A dive team has recovered the body of a Southern California man who jumped into an aqueduct to save his 9-year-old son.

Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, says the pair was riding bikes Sunday along the waterway in Hesperia when the boy lost control and fell in.

Bachman says the 31-year-old father dove into the cold, swift-moving water but never resurfaced. The boy made it out safely.

When deputies couldn’t find the man, they called in the dive team.

Rescuers searched for nearly two hours before recovering the man’s body a short distance downstream.

The Sun newspaper says there were at least six deaths in the Hesperia aqueduct in 2017.

A man drowned last February after rescuing his dog from the rushing water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES