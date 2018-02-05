Wall Street sell off, stocks plunge for second day

NEW YORK (AP) – Dow Jones industrial average drops nearly 1,600 points, dipping below 25,000 and erasing the gains it has made over the last month.

The market’s slump began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the market’s record-setting rally.

Banks are taking some of the biggest losses.

Wells Fargo plunged 8 percent after the Federal Reserve hit the bank with new sanctions over a scandal that involved opening millions of phony consumer accounts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,711.

The Dow was down 530 points, or 2 percent, to 24,999.

Bond yields slipped after moving sharply higher Friday.

