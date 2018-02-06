VIDEO: 2 shot dead near San Jose Denny’s

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people were shot and killed Monday night near a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, according to police.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. in the area of S. 1st St. and Alma Ave.

The victims were a man and a woman. Their identities have not been released.

Police say each were shot one time.

Both of them died at the scene.

No further details were immediately made available.

Two people dead after a shooting in San Jose. Details on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/W8uQ56nMn9 — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) February 6, 2018

