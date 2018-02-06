VIDEO: 2 shot dead near San Jose Denny’s

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people were shot and killed Monday night near a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, according to police.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. in the area of S. 1st St. and Alma Ave.

The victims were a man and a woman. Their identities have not been released.

Police say each were shot one time.

Both of them died at the scene.

No further details were immediately made available.

