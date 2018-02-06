Crime Alert: warning about child porn sent through Facebook

(KRON/WATE) – Clicking on a video making its rounds on social media throughout multiple states could land you in hot water.

The video, sent via Facebook Messenger, contains child pornography content. Users who received the video have been warned by local law enforcement: do not share any links or videos received, even if it is as a warning.

“When we look at child pornography as pictures or videos of a crime. The possession of itself is illegal. If you see something like that, while it’s good to report it,” said Lt. Warren Hamlin with the Knoxville Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit.

If you receive the message start by reporting illegal or criminal content to Facebook.

“People need to consider the re-victimization of the child. Take that into consideration before you share something that is inappropriate,” said Hamlin.

“Seeing the picture and was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Didn’t even open it. Instinctively was like… I have got to report this,” said Lynn Roberts.

Roberts said what she found to be the worst part were others sharing the link thinking it would help keep others from clicking on something unknown.

“I was just sick to my stomach. When you read that somebody telling you this is child pornography, this is disgusting and you say, ‘Send it to me let me see,’ it made my stomach turn.” said Roberts.

Hamlin says when illegal content spreads throughout states, sometimes reporting to local law enforcement doesn’t immediately solve the problem because the content could be created originally outside of the local jurisdiction.

However, local law enforcement child crime units work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to pinpoint the exact location of the criminal activity and investigate.

Hamlin says in one week alone in the first week of February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 199,000 tips relating to the abuse of children.

