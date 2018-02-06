Evacuations lifted after gas leak near Alamo Square Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gas leak had prompted evacuations in San Francisco near Alamo Square Park Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

But at around 5 p.m., the leak has been capped and the evacuations have been lifted.

This was happening in the area of McCallister and Scott. It broke out at around 3:22 p.m.

Firefighters said to avoid the area, as 12 buildings were being evacuated.

No serious injuries have been reported.

PG&E crews were hoping to finish repairs by 5:30 p.m. and they did.

If the leak had continued into the evening, SF OES would have helped residents find shelters for the night.

