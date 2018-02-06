SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gas leak had prompted evacuations in San Francisco near Alamo Square Park Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

But at around 5 p.m., the leak has been capped and the evacuations have been lifted.

This was happening in the area of McCallister and Scott. It broke out at around 3:22 p.m.

Firefighters said to avoid the area, as 12 buildings were being evacuated.

No serious injuries have been reported.

PG&E crews were hoping to finish repairs by 5:30 p.m. and they did.

PG&E crews repairing a gas leak near McAllister and Scott. 12 Buildings evacuated. Area closed down. No serious injuries. Fire Department briefing media shortly. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Syx3Xly05h — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) February 7, 2018

If the leak had continued into the evening, SF OES would have helped residents find shelters for the night.

Media update: PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to stop the flow of gas after a 3rd party construction crew hit a gas line near Scott and McAllister — Andrea Menniti (@PGE_Andrea) February 6, 2018

