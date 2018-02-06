SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Girl Scouts in California are staking out marijuana dispensaries to sell cookies.
The Apothecarium in San Francisco posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend, saying a Girl Scout was selling cookies outside.
“It’s that time of year again!! Our favorite Girl Scout Danielle from Troop 31678 is selling cookies outside of our Castro location. She’s here from 12-2. What a thrill,” the Apothecarium wrote on Instagram.
This comes as a San Diego Girl Scout cashed in by selling 312 boxes outside a dispensary down there.
