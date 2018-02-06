House passes stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown Thursday night

FIlE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. It’s beginning to look like Congress’ election-year battle over immigration could end up in stalemate or a narrowly focused bill. The kind of broader measure that Trump has proposed is running into trouble. The reasons: Deep gaps between the two parties, internal divisions particularly among Republicans and political incentives that might leave each side content with a minimal compromise or even nothing at all.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that would prevent the government from shutting down at midnight Thursday.

The mostly party-line vote sends the bill to the Senate, which appears likely to change it and send it back.

Senate leaders are hoping to seal a long-sought agreement to add almost $300 billion over two years to the budgets for the Pentagon and domestic agencies, which otherwise face a budget freeze.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans on Capitol Hill want a repeat of last month’s government shutdown.

But President Donald Trump unexpectedly raised the possibility Tuesday of closing things down again if he can’t have his way on immigration, saying, “I’d love to see a shutdown if we can’t get this stuff taken care of.”

