Internet rips apart ‘lady-friendly’ Doritos made for less mess

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Social Media users are heated with Doritos after the company said it was developing a new product – a chip made just for women without the crunch.

According to the PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, ladies need a quieter snack that doesn’t make a mess and can fit in their purse.

Doritos is looking to release a low-crunch female-friendly version of the cheesy tortilla chip because, as Nooyi claims, women would prefer to eat politely in public.

Me, in response to the article about Doritos making “quiet” chips that are “lady-friendly” pic.twitter.com/8VQ3TEMw59 — Aureylian (@aureylian) February 5, 2018

Nooyi told WNYC’s Freakonomics, men “lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t,” she said. “They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

Today the Internet mocked the idea, calling the lady-only chips sexist and outdated.

The company responded on social media, shooting down the reports.

We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

“We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions,” the company tweeted.

There’s no word as to when the company plans to launch the chips but they are reportedly made to have a full taste profile without leaving the flavor stuck to your fingers.

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

the new hot trend for women is to stuff a bunch of Doritos into your mouth on a first date before crunching as loudly as possible — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) February 5, 2018

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag — Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

