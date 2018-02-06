Judge orders anonymous jury at trial for ‘El Chapo’

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, a handcuffed Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Guzman is scheduled to appear in person in a federal court in New York. A judge initially ruled that Guzman would appear in court by video on Friday, Feb. 3, rather than have marshals escort him to and from a high-security Manhattan jail cell. The order was changed after his lawyers asked the judge to reconsider. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says there will an anonymous jury at the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In a written order, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said that names of jurors will not be made public at the trial later this year in Brooklyn. He said he agreed with prosecutors’ argument that the measure was needed to quiet any fears that jurors could be harassed or intimidated.

Guzman’s lawyer had argued that an anonymous jury would create an unfair impression that his client is dangerous. He had no immediate response to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his drug trafficking operation, the Sinaloa cartel, laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

