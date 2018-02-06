LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the death of his 2 1/2-month-old baby.

According to officers, on Feb. 5, at approximately 5:00 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Sunrise Pediatrics Hospital to investigate a child’s death. Medical personnel at the hospital believed the death of the little girl was suspicious.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail indicates the father, Cash Ballew, became upset when the infant would not stop crying, so he smothered the child to get her to stop crying.

Upon realizing the infant was unconscious, the parents called 9-1-1, who sent paramedics to transport the child to the hospital by ambulance. Cash left the hospital before officers arrived.

Cash was arrested later that day after turning himself into detectives. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on one count of open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

