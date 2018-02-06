Mountain View after school program volunteer arrested for sexual assault

By Published:

(KRON) A volunteer at the Sanyu Learning Center in Mountain has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Yizhuang ‘John’ Liu was taken into custody over the weekend after two victims came forward, claiming Lui had touched him inappropriately for several months while attending the after school program.

Lui is charged with six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of continuous sexual assault over a period of time longer than three months.

Mountain View Police that Lui was communicating with potential victims through a social media platform called “Discord.”

Police are looking for additional victims in the case.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s