Mountain View after school program volunteer arrested for sexual assault

(KRON) A volunteer at the Sanyu Learning Center in Mountain has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Yizhuang ‘John’ Liu was taken into custody over the weekend after two victims came forward, claiming Lui had touched him inappropriately for several months while attending the after school program.

Lui is charged with six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of continuous sexual assault over a period of time longer than three months.

We need your help identifying additional victims in a child sex assault case. More on the investigation and the suspect here: https://t.co/dte7Img4V3 pic.twitter.com/ZhmRafoyN1 — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 6, 2018

Mountain View Police that Lui was communicating with potential victims through a social media platform called “Discord.”

Police are looking for additional victims in the case.

