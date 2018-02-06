Ohio man charged with raping 4-year-old child

David P. Weber Jr.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Hocking County say a man has been charged with rape after he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an area residence, Monday, on the report of a sexual assault involving a 4-year-old victim.

Deputies say after interviewing the victim and family members, they conducted an interview with the suspect, David P. Weber Jr., 50, of Rockbridge.

Weber, who is a friend of the victim’s family, admitted to sexually assaulting the child, according to deputies.

Weber has been charged with rape and gross sexual imposition and is currently being held in the regional jail.

