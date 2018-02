People Behaving Badly: Port Chicago Highway illegal dumping

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Illegal dumping has become all too common in the Bay Area.

Most of the time, we hear about it in urban areas, but more and more, we hear about problems on our back roads.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES